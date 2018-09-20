APC Fixes New Dates for Primary Elections

Begins screening of aspirants Thursday

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved a revised table-table for the conduct of the 2018 primary elections.

The ruling party has also said it would commence screening of various aspirants seeking its ticket for the 2019 general elections today.

Under the new schedule issued wednesday by its ,National Organising Secretary,Emma Ibediro, the presidential primary election will now take place on September 25.

The governorship primary election will hold on September 29, while the Senate and House of Representatives will hold October 2 and 3, respectively.

The time-table also showed that State House of Assembly primary election will hold on October 4 with the national convention (presidential) coming as grand finale on October 6.

According to the earlier schedule released by the party, the presidential primary election was to hold on September 20 where the presidential candidate is to be elected.

In the old timetable signed by Ibediro, the party also fixed the governorship primary for September 25, while the Senate and House of Representatives aspirants were to hold on September 27 and 29, respectively.

APC had also fixed primary election for the State House of Assembly seats for October 2.

According to the timetable of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), party primaries for the presidential, governorship, federal and state elections were to begin on August 18 to end on October 7, 2018, while that of the FCT Area Council Elections will commence on September 4 to end on October 27, 2018.

Meanwhile, the ruling party has said that it would commence screening of various aspirants seeking its ticket for the 2019 general elections today (Thursday).

In a statement signed by the National Chairman of APC, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole and National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni, the party said the screening for presidential aspirant, Senate and House of Representatives will take place in Abuja.

The statement added that the screening of aspirants for the State House of Assembly will be conducted at the various state capitals.

The screening, which will end on Saturday, will be conducted in Transcorp Hilton and Sheraton Hotels.