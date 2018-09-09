US Open: Djokovic Targets 14th Grand Slam against Del Potro

Novak Djokovic is one match from equalling Pete Sampras’s tally of 14 Grand Slams after outclassing Kei Nishikori to reach the US Open final where he will face Argentine Juan Martin del Potro today.

Serbia’s Djokovic beat the Japanese 21st seed 6-3 6-4 6-2 to set up a meeting with del Potro who advanced when Rafael Nadal retired injured from their semi-final.

“It means the world to me. I am trying to be the best that I can be,” Djokovic said. “I am working hard every day and trying to reach certain heights that I visualise every time I accomplish something big. I don’t see any limits. I keep on going and hopefully you are enjoying my tennis.”

The 31-year-old moved to within one Grand Slam triumph of American great Sampras by winning Wimbledon in July, his first major triumph since the 2016 French Open.

Djokovic suffered with personal and injury problems during 2017 and the early part of this year, but looked back to his best at Wimbledon and has continued that form at Flushing Meadows.

If he beats Del Potro to equal Sampras, only Roger Federer (20) and Nadal (17) stand above him in the all-time list.

Meanwhile, del Potro will compete in his first Grand Slam final for nine years after defending champion Rafael Nadal retired from their US Open semi-final.

Argentine third seed Del Potro, 29, was leading 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 when Nadal quit because of a knee problem. Nadal, the top seed, twice needed medical attention before conceding.

Del Potro last competed in a Grand Slam final when he won at Flushing Meadows in 2009, ending Roger Federer’s 41-match winning streak in the process.

He has since suffered a catalogue of injury problems, contemplating retirement after having three operations on his wrist, before fighting back to his highest ranking this year.