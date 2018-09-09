Bloggers’ Guild Holds Annual Lecture on Fake News

The Guild of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria at the weekend unveiled a plan to hold its first lecture which would address the problem associated with fake news.

The president of the guild, Mr. Chris Nwandu said this in a statement, noting that it had concluded arrangement towards holding the guild’s first annual lecture.

The statement said the lecture slated for October 13 would hold at Raddison Blu Hotel, Ikeja GRA under the theme, “Combating Fake News in Cyberspace.”

It noted that the lecture would be attended by Nigerians from all walks of life including online media, bloggers, main stream media, those in politics, economy and other stakeholders

According to the statement, it will afford the participants the opportunity to rub minds on critical issues relating to online communication and publication especially at this critical moment when the country is preparing for another general election in 2019.

It said major keynote speakers “are being penciled down to deliver papers at the occasion, the first of its kind by bloggers in Nigeria. The guild is an association of professional bloggers set up to streamline the practice of blogging in the country.

“The lecture aims at setting out ethical standards for its members while at the same time bring some level of professionalism into blogging profession. The guild also acts as a forum for networking, interaction and exchange of ideas among blogging practitioners and other related stakeholders.”