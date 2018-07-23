The star match of the Higher Institution Football League will see two top universities in the country, University of Ibadan and Obafemi Awolowo University, taking on each other in a battle of supremacy.

The draw for HiFL, a football competition among higher institutions in the country, a proprietary asset created by Pace Sports and Entertainment Marketing Ltd, and managed in partnership with Nigeria University Games was conducted at the weekend with some leaders of industries and ex-internationals present.

The 16 institutions that will pioneer the league were paired into two zones, Sahel and Coastal, while the two zones were also split into two leading to schools from the Northern part of the country playing in Sahel A and B while those from the Southern part playing against one another in Coastal A and B.

In Sahel A, BUK Stallions will be up against UDU Sultans while Ilorin Warriors and ABU Nobles will fight it out in the other game.

Sahel B will see ATBU Bravehearts playing against Jos Highlanders with UNIMAID Desert Warriors and UAM Tillers battling for the other slot in the group.

It is going to be a big battle in Coastal A as the battle for supremacy will be between UNILAG Marines and UNIBEN Royals while the top of the bill clash will see UI Pioneers battle with OAU Giants.

The four games in Coastal B are UNN Lions versus UNICAL Malabites and UNIPORT Sharks against DELSU Titans.

Speaking during the draw, former board member of the Nigeria Football Federation, Gara Gombe, said it was a new dawn in university games as they work hard to improve on the game of football in the country.

“Despite the challenges we are facing in the country especially in our football, something good must come out of it and that’s the HiFL,” Gara-Gombe said.

“I have to say a big thank you to the management of NUGA and Nigeria University Commission, for buying into our idea of having a league among universities in the country.

“This is an experimental league with 16 teams and by next year, we are going to expand it with zonal qualifications involving more schools in the country.”

According to the former Gombe State FA chairman, they have put all machineries in place to have a successful league championship.

The first legs of the games have been scheduled for August 1 and 8 while the second leg will take place on August 15 and 22 across the two zones, Sahel and Coastal.