Experienced light welterweight boxer, Kazeem “Iberu” Ariyo, has warned Olaide “Fijaborn” Fijabi, the African Boxing Union (ABU) welterweight champion, to expect defeat when they clash in a national challenge bout at GOtv Boxing Night 15 on July 29.The event will take place at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Obafemi Awolowo (formerly Liberty) Stadium in Ibadan.

The encounter will be the second time the two boxers are meeting, with Fijabi walking away with victory the first time. Iberu, however, warned that his opponent, who has remained undefeated since turning professional, will be vanquished when they clash.

“Fijabi has remained undefeated for long. But that will come to an end in Ibadan. I read in the newspapers that he boasted he would win by a knockout. That exactly is what I will do to him. I am fully prepared. It will be different from the first time,” said Iberu.

There are six other bouts on the card of GOtv Boxing Night 15, with the biggest being the ABU lightweight title bout between Ghanaian challenger, Nathaniel Nukpe, and incumbent champion, Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph.

Other bouts include a national light heavyweight duel between Daniel “Big Shark” Emeka and Sulaimon “Olags” Adeosun, and a national lightweight contest between Prince “Lion” Nwoye and Ridwan “Scorpion” Oyekola.

The event, sponsored by GOtv and Bet King, will be beamed live on SuperSport in 47 African countries. The best boxer at the event will go home with a cash prize of N1 million alongside the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy.