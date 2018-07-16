The management of Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, and the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) Plc have entered into a partnership to deepen the input of the polytechnic’s Electrical/Electronics and Mechanical Engineering programmes, in the operations of the electricity company, starting with the hosting of a career talk and fair.

The event, which holds on July 20 at the polytechnic premises, for the students, especially those in the departments of Electrical/Electronics and Mechanical Engineering of the institution, will host top executives of BEDC, who will be on the lookout for new recruits for the company.

Rector of the Edo State Polytechnic, Prof. Biodun Falodun, who disclosed this in a chat with journalists, said that the institution is expanding its frontiers to explore sustainable partnerships with national and multinational companies and training students to not only be employable after graduation but also self-sustaining.

He said the partnership with BEDC is a first in the institution’s drive to court and deepen town-gown collaborations which are expected to boost the school’s capacity to better respond to the needs of the society.

Noting that the partnership will see BEDC train and recruit graduates from the school into its workforce, he said, “Edo State Polytechnic, Usen has concluded plans to partner and collaborate with national and multinational corporations beginning with the Benin Electricity Distribution Company PLC (BEDC). This new synergy would afford BEDC the ample opportunity to recruit, train and employ graduates of the school into their workforce.”

He said the fair is one of the strategies to actualise the dreams of Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, for the school, adding, “We train and produce graduates who do not only fit into the various industries all over the world, but also create jobs for other Nigerians. I call on all well-meaning individuals and corporate entities to avail themselves of the ultra-modern equipment and competent and dedicated manpower that abound in the polytechnic.”

Chief Corporate Service Officer, BEDC Plc, Mr. Kunbi Labiyi, said that the company was pleased to work in conjunction with the polytechnic, and is committed to organising the fair. He said the company will be on the look-out for new recruits.