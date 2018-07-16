Following report of the killing of four policemen by unknown gunmen in Sabon-gida Ora, Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State, at the weekend, Governor Godwin Obaseki has placed a N10 million bounty on the killers.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, after an emergency security meeting between the governor and security chiefs in Benin City, the state capital on Monday.

According to Osagie, the meeting had in attendance, the heads and representatives of the Police, the Army, Department of State Security (DSS); Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC); and Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The governor’s media aide said: “Governor Obaseki described the situation as appalling and has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the killings and the arrest of the assailants.

“He announced a N10 million reward for anyone with useful information that can lead to the arrest of the criminals that carried out the dastardly act.

“The governor also pledged to support the families of the four policemen killed while on duty and maintained that the killers must be arrested and brought to book.”

Obaseki had earlier condemned the ambush and killing of the four policemen on receiving report of the killings of the policemen who were on routine patrol in Sabon-gida Ora, Owan West Local Government Area of the state, at the weekend.

According to media reports, the four policemen attached to the Sabongida-Ora Divisional Police Headquarters, were killed at a road block at Uzebba-Aviosi junction along Ifon road, Sabongida-Ora.