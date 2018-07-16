By Olawale Ajimotokan and Udora Orizu in Abuja



UK-based writer, Amby Chizaram Ezem will be formerly introduced to the Nigerian literary enthusiasts, book reviewers and the media on July 20, at the launch of her three books at Jades Hotel, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.

The University of Reading-educated pharmacist is the author of Soul Exhale (Breathing and Bleeding), Aha m bu (My Name is) Chizaram and Cinnamon Letters.

The Chairman of the occasion is the former Governor of Abia State, Senator Theodore Orji, while the Captain of IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja, Oseni Ahmed, who is one of the co-launchers and other dignitaries, would be in attendance.

Ezem will be partnering Lively Hope World Scholarship Scheme that aims to raise funds through the book profits, sales, donations and sponsorship on the launch in support of charity.

Shedding light on her interest in charity, Eze said: ”The charity belongs to my parents, so; I am thinking of ways to partner and help out with charity and scholarship. I decided that since I have written books and books is education, I will love to help in the way the funds will go to the charity. Also, it is mostly privately funded; so, I decided it is time to get the public more hands to help”.

Ezem, who is from Ubalaka- Umuahia, Abia State, likened the proposed launch to a home coming, noting that her books were well received in the UK and partially in the United States.

She started writing at the age of seven, while drawing is also a practice that she is passionate about.

“I tried to write five books when I was younger, but most of them got destroyed in the rain. So I decided to put that on the sideline and started doing pharmacy in the UK. I still continue my writing and drawing and I told myself by my 25th birthday, I should publish a book. I worked towards that and now I have three books, which is on 20th of July when I am launching my books,” Ezem told THISDAY.

Her first authored book is Souls Exhale, which is more