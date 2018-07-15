The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated the governor-elect in Ekiti State, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, on his victory at the polls, commending the people of Ekiti for returning to the league of the progressives.

In a statement, the governor said that the outcome of the election is “a reflection of the many successes that await the All Progressives Congress (APC) in future elections and validates our growing popularity as a party as we strive to meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians and friends of our dear country.”

According to him, “I join millions of Nigerians in the country and beyond to congratulate the Ekiti State Governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi on his victory at the gubernatorial poll in Ekiti State.

“I also commend the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for ensuring that the wishes of Ekiti people prevailed in our collective commitment to consolidate on the gains of our fledging democracy.”

Noting that the election will open a new vista for development in Ekiti State, he said, “The latest political development in Ekiti State, opens a new vista of opportunities for the good people of Ekiti State, who have joined the list of progressives in the country.”

Charging the governor-elect to rebuild the state, he noted, “The Governor-elect, Dr Kayode Fayemi is a global personality of note, with demonstrable competence for good and purposeful governance, at the state and federal levels, and his second coming will elevate Ekiti State to the height that befits the men and women of honour in Ekiti State, celebrated for their high premium on education.

Governor Obaseki commended various stakeholders in the elections on their roles in ensuring a successful poll, adding, “I salute the courage and sacrifices of the electorates, local and international election monitors and observers, the media, security agencies and members of our great party, the APC, for their insistence on a free and fair election.”