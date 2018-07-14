By EIyobosa Uwugiaren in Abuja



Uche Secondus-led Central Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and some members of the party’s Board of Trustees arrived Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, yesterday night for a crucial meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo today.

One of the delegates, who spoke with THISDAY from Abeokuta last night, said they were in the state for consultation with Obasanjo, as part of their “on-going conversation with all stakeholders in the Nigeria’s project to save the country from the hands of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Former President Obasanjo, who before 2015 general election shredded his PDP membership card, recently stopped over at a rally by the party’s gubernatorial aspirant in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, throwing the supporters into jubilation.

The event was held at the premises of the Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta.

Obasanjo was said to be on his way out of his home located within the premises, when he saw the crowd and took time to say ‘hello’ to the gathering.

He refused to make any statement with regards to the activities, but said he was passing bye and decided to say hello and wish them well.

The former president had announced his withdrawal from partisan politics few years ago but maintained that his doors remained open for consultations by all Nigerians who desire the progress of the country.

Obasanjo later established the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM), which later fused into the African Democratic Congress (ADC), after which he said he would no longer be involved in its activities.

The ADC is one of the 39 parties, which recently formed a coalition to defeat Nigeria’s governing APC in 2019.