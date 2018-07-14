By Laleye Dipo in Minna



The Peoples Democratic Party PDP has said the recent teargassing of the Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose by operatives of the Nigeria Police was a rape on democracy.

The party also said the police action was a violation of the “1999 constitution as amended” especially the provision which granted immunity and protection to a serving governor.

The Niger state chapter of the party made these assertions in a protest letter sent to the Inspector General of Police Alhaji Ibrahim Idris through the Niger state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Paul Yakadi.

In the letter presented by the State Working Committee led by the Chairman, Alhaji Tanko Beji, the party said the violation of the constitution and especially the fundamental human rights of a sitting governor was totally condemnable asking “all Nigerians to rise against the trend before it goes out of hand.

“The way he was treated, and the withdrawal of his security men is unacceptable” the party said, adding that the police should immediately restore the security aides of the governor.

The PDP said in an election period the police should be seen to be fair and just to all the parties and should also provide the enabling environment for people to cast their votes without any form of intimidation or molestation.

The state commissioner of Police Mr. Yakadi, who received the letter from the PDP delegation promised to transmit the document to the Inspector General of Police.

Yakadi commended the PDP for the mature manner they conducted themselves saying that the police would continue to protect laws and property of the people in the state.

In the meantime a PDP presidential hopeful and for Minister of Social Development Alhaji Kabiru Taminu Turaki is expected in Minna Niger state on Tuesday on a mobilisation visit.

Turaki, according to the state Chairman of the party Alhaji Tanko Beji would be accompanied by top officials of his presidential campaign organisation including the Director General, Mr. Bonnie Haruna and the Deputy Director General (North) Colonel Habibu Shuiabu among others.

During the visit he would pay a courtesy call on former military president General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida before addressing stakeholders at the PDP Secretariat.