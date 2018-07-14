By Nseobong Okon-Ekong in Isan Ekiti

All Progressives Congress candidate in the Ekiti governorship election, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, said the Saturday’s election process had been “seamless, so far.”

The APC candidate said this shortly after he voted at his polling unit in Isan Ekiti.

Fayemi who arrived his Polling Unit 009 in Isan Ekiti at 10.20am accompanied by his wife and members of his household, promptly took his place on the queue, but one of the Presiding Officers approached and offered him the opportunity to cast his vote immediately. However, Fayemi weighed the option for a while and consulted with his wife. Thereafter, he asked the voters, if they would permit him to vote ahead of them. Their response was an overwhelming, ‘yes’. After casting his vote,

Speaking on the election, Fayemi noted that the process was smooth.

“It has been seamless, so far. I was accredited and voted seamlessly. But I have heard reports of issues with the card reader from other parts of the state. Largely, we thank God that not much ugly incidents have been recorded.”

Isan-Ilafon-Elemeso axis, which is in Ward 11 in Oye local government area has 12 Polling Units. It is also home to the governorship candidates of the Unity Party of Nigeria, Mr. Olufemi Bade-Gboyega, and Senator Bode Olowoporoku of the Advanced Congress for Democracy.

Despite the fact that the INEC accredited candidates representing 35 political parties for the Ekiti State governorship election, in many polling units visited by THISDAY, only the APC and the PDP had agents to monitor the electoral process on their behalf. But in Ward A, Polling Unit 006 at the Ilori Community High School in Ijero local government area, Bamidele Moses Oluwafemi acted as agent for the African Democratic Party (ADP), Mr. Segun Adewale.

Mr. Oladapo Kolawole, a former commissioner in the state spoke in the same vein as Fayemi. He observed, “Thank God that I am not disenfranchised like the 2014 governorship election. Though I was a commissioner, I had to run into the bush. In this town (Iloro-Ekiti), I know a polling booth where my candidate will lose. I know where I hope to win. Overall, I am confident that my party, the APC will emerge victorious.”