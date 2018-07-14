Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Voters in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, Saturday came out as early as 6.00am trekking long distance to get to their polling units.

Some were trekking as long as five kilometers to be able to vote for the candidates of their choice.

The large turnout is unconnected with high mobilisation by the two dominant parties, All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party.

Massive turnout was noticed in Odo Ado, Ijigbo, Ajilosun, Adebayo area, Ilotin, Oke Bola, Atinkankan and Okeyinmi ke ila. The polling

units in those areas already had long queues of voters .

As at 6.45am, security and election materials were already arriving in those units.

Some of the voters trekked from hamlets located at Eminrin and Erunfun located along Afe Babalola University way in the state capital to the heart of Ado Ekiti to exercise their franchise.

Today’s election is going to be a straight fight between Dr Kayode. Fayemi of the APC and Prof Kolapo Olusola of the PDP.