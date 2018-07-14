Edo State Government has assured that work on the Benin Storm Water Project, which will address flooding and erosion in Benin City, is on course and that the government is committed to its completion.

Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Omuoa Alonge Oni-Okpaku, said this during inspection of on-going work at the Uwelu axis of the Benin Storm Water Project.

Oni-Okpaku said that the project which will provide succour for residents of Benin City and mitigate the impact of flooding as well as other environmental challenges.

According to her, “The Uwelu East and West Storm Water Masterplan Project is about 70 per cent completed. Currently, the drains along the powerline is cleaned up.

“Proper concrete is used in constructing the drains to allow for proper flow of flood in the channel towards Ogba River. The project is still ongoing.”

The ambitious engineering project with a mix of deep channels, canals and underground receptacles, will on completion, de-flood hitherto flooded areas in the city.