Bennett Oghifo

Quickraiz, the largest crowdfunding platform is set to be launched with the best technology and security architecture.

Quickraiz is owned by Ativo Limited, a technology company established by Electronic Pay Plus Limited to deliver sustainable innovative intervention that creates economic development.

The solution will be unveiled in an event in Lagos today. Quickraiz said it is committed to lead the market by setting a new standard.

Quickraiz is a crowdfunding platform created to establish a marketplace where genuine causes meet benevolence of individual and corporate bodies both in Nigeria and in diaspora.

Donations on this platform ranges from emergency/disaster support, medical funding, political fundraising, alumni association contribution, religious institutions fundraising, charity, education, weddings, to group gifting, sport funding, and literally everything that involves fundraising.

In the light of this, Quickraiz has partnered with technology giant, Interswitch and array of financial institution to provide a seamless experience on the platform.

In a chat with the MD/CEO, Mr. Bayo Adeokun, he noted that the communal culture in Africa and Nigeria in particular cuts across tribes and religion lines but remain informal and limited. “We are set to transform this culture into a digital environment where benevolence reach are extensive and all encompassing.”

In the same vein, the Head of Sales and Marketing, Remi Jibodu, opined that the platform came when the market was ripe, owing to the geometrical increase in mobile and Internet penetration in Nigeria which stands at 81per cent and 54 per cen respectively.

“The causes that are considered globally as regulars on crowd funding platforms are eminent in Nigeria and this proffers an opthe portunity to rekindle hope, better lifestyle and convenience”

It could be recalled recently that Electronic Pay Plus Limited, the parent company of Ativo Limited was recorded as the first card manufacturing and personalisation company in Nigeria with Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) certification.