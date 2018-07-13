Indigenes of Abia and Imo States resident in Enugu State under the auspices of “Abia/Imo People’s Forum” have unanimously endorsed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for a second term in office for entrenching peace and good governance in the state.

The non-indigenes led by the forum’s chairman and patron, Joseph Ajujungwa and Bishop Godwin Madu of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), also declared their support for the laudable and people-oriented programmes of the governor aimed at improving the living standard of residents of the state.

The group added that Ugwuanyi “is friendly and disposed to all manner of people resident in Enugu State” and has enhanced the security of the state.

Speaking during “a mega endorsement rally” for the governor in Enugu, the forum’s chairman, Ajujungwa, stated that the event was organised specifically in support of the governor’s re-election in 2019.

He added that the rally was peculiar because it was the first time in the history of the state that in-laws of a sitting governor would gather to support and endorse him for a second term in office.

“We must thank the governor so much for the tight security arrangement that exists here in Enugu State. No wonder, Enugu State is regarded as one of the most peaceful states in the federation. Enugu State is where residents and visitors alike can comfortably go to sleep at night with their two eyes closed.

“Only recently, the governor embarked upon a financial empowerment programme aimed at helping traders in the state. No doubt, a good number of helpless traders have already benefitted from this kind gesture. You are indeed a progressive and performing governor”, they said.

They assured the governor that their population in the state is very large and “we are all armed with our permanent voters’ cards (PVCs) to vote for him”.

According to them, “With this assurance, we, your dependable in-laws are today, requesting Your Excellency to boldly come out and pick your nomination form as the sole PDP governorship candidate, come 2019”.

“This solidarity is a confirmation that we are your partners in progress and that we are out also to work together with other non-indigenes of the state for your success”.

Responding, Gov. Ugwuanyi thanked members of the forum for gathering in their large numbers for the first time in the history of the state for the rally in solidarity and support of his re-election in 2019.

The governor reiterated his commitment to his administration’s peace, security and grassroots development initiatives aimed at reactivating the state’s economy and improving the living standard of the people. He disclosed that the state is presently experiencing “a rural revolution”.

Gov. Ugwuanyi, who also appreciated the significance of such massive support and endorsement, which came from his in-laws, equally applauded his wife, Monica, for being “a good and supportive wife”, promising to continue to serve the state and humanity with the fear of God.