Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has described the attack on Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, as unwarranted and designed to intimidate the people of Ekiti State ahead of Saturday’s election in the state.

Addressing journalists in Port Harcourt yesterday night, Wike called on the people of Ekiti State to resist any attempt s by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government to intimidate them.

He also called on the people of Rivers State to see the development in Ekiti State as a rehearsal by the APC-led federal government of what it intends to do in the state in 2019.

His words: “I therefore join well-meaning Nigerians to condemn this brazen attack on the inalienable rights of the people of Ekiti State to a peaceful, free, fair and credible elections in the strongest possible terms and warn the perpetrators of the grave danger such actions pose to the survival of our democracy.

“I wish to also draw the attention of the people of Rivers State to the fact that what is happening at Ekiti State is clearly a foretaste of what the APC-led federal government has planned to unleash in our state and in deed, the entire country, in their desperate attempt to rig 2019 general elections and retain or return to power having performed woefully and lost the support of the generality of Nigerians.

“As a matter of fact, people did not quite believe me when I told the world that the APC-led federal government has plans to assassinate me to enable them capture Rivers State because they know they have no electoral foothold in the state.

“Today, the whole world has seen how Fayose was barely lucky to have escaped the state-sponsored attempt at his life with a fractured hand and bruised face because, with him around, hale and hearty, they will never win the Saturday election free and fair in Ekiti.

“In the face of these challenges therefore, I wish to call on the people of Rivers State to be prepared to fight and defend their rights to freely and democratically elect their leaders in the 2019 general election,” he said