Emma Okonji

The Bayero University, Kano (BUK’s) chapter of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), has congratulated the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (EVC), Professor Umar Garba Danbatta on two major recognitions he received recently.

Danbatta was recently inducted as Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Engineering, the apex engineering body in the country, and he also received the honorary Doctorate Degree of Science (D.SC) from the University of Jos.

Speaking during a courtesy call on the NCC boss, the Chairman of BUK’s chapter of the SSANU, Haruna Aliyu, who led a delegation of the leadership of the association, described the honours as a recognition not only for Danbatta but the entire BUK community in particular and the nation’s university community in general.

“You have always made us proud. And the recent honours you received are, no doubt, so remarkable and hence the reason to pay this courtesy visit to felicitate with you and the entire staff of the NCC,” he said.

Responding, Danbatta hailed the contributions of the members of the association toward the development of the university.

“I held many strategic positions while in BUK. I have seen what the management is doing. It has transformed the university into a world-class university. Surely, it must be with the support of various associations like ASUP, SSANU, and others.

“The achievement the university recorded in the past years would not have been possible without the harmony in unionism and active partnership between management and the various unions of the University,” Danbatta said.

He vowed to remain a good ambassador of the university at the federal level with more telling contributions toward the development of telecommunications sector in the country.