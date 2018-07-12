By Laleye Dipo in Minna

Twin brothers, who were police officers and were recruited into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) same day, lost their lives in Minna, Niger State Tuesday.

The twins — Mohammed Hassan and Mohammed Hussaini — were said to have been killed when a vehicle rammed into them at Maitumbi, a suburb of Minna.

Both were on a motorcycle when the incident occurred.

One of the deceased was a police sergeant while the other was a corporal. They were known for their gallantry and dedication to duty in their place of posting and the state headquarters of the police command.

Hussaini was said to be a prosecutor and his wife was just delivered of a set of twins.

According to reports, the two policemen were hit by a Peugeot 206 salon car. The driver of the car was hospitalised as a result of the injury he sustained in the accident.

The driver, according to the report, simply called Mohammed, had been unconscious since he was admitted at the Minna General Hospital.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammadu Abubakar, confirmed the accident.

“It is an accident, the matter is being investigated. At the end of the investigation, we will know the next step to take,” he said.

Abubakar said the corpses had been released to their relations for burial.