Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party caucus in the Senate Thursday called for proper investigation of the reported attack on Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State by policemen on Wednesday.

Leader of the Caucus, Senator Godswill Akpabio who spoke with newsmen after a close-door meeting of the caucus condemned the reported slapping of a governor by policemen.

He wondered what has become of the governor’s immunity as entrenched in the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended).

According to Akpabio who was in the company of 15 other colleagues, including Senators Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South) and Hassan Mohammed(Yobe South), the caucus wants the reported attack to be thoroughly investigated by the Federal Government by setting up a commission of inquiry to look into the matter.

He said the perpetrators of the attack should not go unpunished.

On the Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti state, the former governor of Akwa Ibom state called on both the Police and INEC to be impartial in carrying out their functions on that day.

“We as a caucus belief that for a free and fair governorship election to take place on Saturday in Ekiti both INEC and Police must ensure that they remain neutral by not allowing anybody or group to use them for any ulterior purpose”.

