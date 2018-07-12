Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University, Prof. Olarenwaju Adigun Fagbohun; the Attorney General of Lagos State, Mosediq Adeniji Kazeem; his Ondo State counterpart, Adekola Adeyeye Olawoye; and 28 others have been named as Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN), by the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC).

Others are Prof. Mohammed Mustapha Akanbi of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Isah Hayatu Chiroma, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, Prof. Oforinze Dike Amucheazi and Prof. Oluyemisi Adefunke Bamgbose, the only female among them.

Also on the list announced by the Secretary of the committee and Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hadizatu Mustapha, are Oba Maduabuchi, Essien Essien Udom, Metong Robert Urombo, George Chiedu Igbokwe and Olubowale Taiwo.

The list also has Oluwole Osamudiame Iyamu, Stephen Ojomeko Adehi, Olusegun Akintayo Akinbiyi, Emmanuel Ozoemenam Achukwu, Kenneth Chukwuemeka Ahia, Louis Maduforo Alozie, Adeyinla Patrick Olumide-Fusika, Johnson Olalekan Ojo, Wole Seun Agunbiade, Olayode Olumide Delano and Tanimu Mohammed Inuwa.

The rest are Sonny Oluchukwu Wogu, Adewale Eyitemi Atake, Ikhide Ehighelua, Edmund Chinonye Obiagwu, Cosmas Ikechwkwu Enweluzo, Ishiaka Dikko Mudi and Olabode Olutoyin Olanipekun, son of legal luminary, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN).

Announcing the new SANs Thursday in Abuja, the LPPC Secretary told newsmen that a total of 106 lawyers with 83 under advocacy and 23 under academic applied for the new rank.

Mrs Mustapha disclosed that at the end of the 135 plenary session of the LPPC, 31 were found worthy of been conferred with the privileged rank.

She further hinted that the prestigious rank was conferred on the beneficiaries as a mark of excellence having distinguished themselves in their career.

Meanwhile, the new SANs are to be inaugurated on September 24 during the 2018/2019 new legal year of the Supreme Court.