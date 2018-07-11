The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has commiserated with the family of Ambassador Queen Worlu, an indigene of the state and Nigeria’s Ambassador to Sao Tome and Principe, whose passing was announced on Tuesday night.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, the governor said the death of Amb. Worlu was a huge loss to the state and the country at large, noting that her reputation as a disciplined career diplomat was worth emulating.

According to him, “I received with shock, news of the passing of Ambassador Queen Worlu (nee Ogiamien), who has had an illustrious, enviable career as a diplomat. On behalf of the good people of Edo State and the state government, I commiserate with her family. We have indeed lost a rare gem, who shone brightly in her assignment as a diplomat to India, Portugal and recently to Sao Tome and Principe.”

He said the passing of Amb. Worlu was even more painful because the state is at a point where youth need inspiration from illustrious sons and daughters of the state, to act as role models, noting, “We are, however, blessed with the memory that she represented our state meritoriously and made us proud while she lived.