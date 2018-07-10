. Enugu community endorses him for second term

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has emphasised the importance of peace in the progress of the state, saying that it is a stepping stone to rapid development.

Ugwuanyi also disclosed that he is a governor for everybody, irrespective of class, religion or political leanings.

The governor who spoke at a colourful civic reception and endorsement rally for his re-election in 2019, by the people of Eha-Alumona in Nsukka Local Government Area (LGA), thanked them for their honour, solidarity and support.

He commended the Chairman of the state’s Internal Revenue Services, Emeka Odoh, who is also an illustrious son of the community, for his outstanding performance in office, which he said was responsible for the significant increase in the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state.

Ugwuanyi added that it was because of the increase in the state’s IGR that his administration was able to pay June salaries of the workers without receiving the federal allocation for the month, stressing that “it is God’s doing”.

The governor also applauded the people of Eha-Alumona for the peace and unity in the community, reassuring them that his administration will continue to take measures that would address their needs and impact positively on their lives.

In an address presented by the Secretary of the Central Planning Committee, Barr. Rodrick Ugwu, the community commended Gov. Ugwuanyi “for the wonderful transformational job you are doing in Enugu State”, adding: “We are witnesses to the massive infrastructural revolution that your government is implementing in Enugu State”.

According to them, “we are impressed with your mastery of good governance. We have been reassured time and again by your actions that Enugu State citizens did not make a mistake in their unanimous choice in 2015. You have proven beyond reasonable doubt that you are an outstanding performer and achiever.

“Your immense humility, accommodation; your respect for other peoples’ views irrespective of their political affiliations, your magnanimity, generosity, fairness and equity to all and sundry know no bounds; you are indeed “Dunu Gburugburu” (all round leader).

A Chieftaincy title and an ‘Ofo’ (a symbol of authority) were conferred on and presented to the governor, respectively by the community after he was unanimously endorsed for a second term in office.