Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The National Assembly has transmitted the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill to President Muhammadu Buhari for his assent.

The harmonised Bill which has been in the Assembly for over three years before it was passed in June after some sections were harmonised by the two Chambers of the Assembly was sent to the Executive by the National Assembly leadership on Tuesday, July 3.

The Bill if assented to by President Buhari will, among others, regulate activities in the nation’s petroleum industry.

More Details Later…