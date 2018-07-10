Nume Ekeghe

Heritage Bank Plc has announced its support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the country through its sponsorship of the annual entrepreneurial reality show, ‘The Next Titan,’ as season five of the programme commences.

The bank’s Divisional Head, Corporate Communications, Fela Ibidapo, made this declaration in a statement. He assured members of the public that the financial institution would sustain its interest and sponsorship of the programme because the goal it sets to achieve aligns with the corporate aspiration of Heritage Bank.

Ibidapo explained that the management at Heritage Bank believes that banking was not only about how much money “we can make from customers; but also, about adding value to aspiring individuals, groups, community and state.”

He added: “Banking is not necessarily about how much we make from you, but also about encouraging success of initiatives that support economic development process.”

He said the programme easily aligns with the focus of the management of Heritage Bank to promote entrepreneurial idea meant to broaden economic horizon of the country for the benefit of the country.

“The Next Titan is strictly SME-focused banking initiative and we are using the opportunity to enjoin people with laudable business ideas like those who participate in the annual programme to move forward. Heritage Bank will be ready, at any time to support ideas like that,” he added.

Speaking at the occasion, the Executive Producer, The Next Titan, Mide Kunle-Akinlaja, disclosed that the success stories of winners from the previous editions was phenomenal.

The Next Titan is an entrepreneurial reality TV show that ignites entrepreneurial spirit and showcases the possibility for transforming lives with just a business idea that can be scaled to greatness.