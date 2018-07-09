By Chinedu Eze

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has unveiled an application, initiated by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) for service users to give feedback about the quality of services being rendered by government agencies at the nation’s airports.

The inauguration of the app was held at the E – Arrival of the Murtala Muhammed international Airport, Lagos at the weekend.

With this initiative, passengers and the general public can now register their complaints or commend the quality of services being rendered by government agencies at the airports, with the assurance that such complaints would be attended to and resolved within 72hours, in line with the provisions of Executive Order of the federal government.

In her speech, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Jumoke Oduwole, who commissioned the PEBEC desk, noted that the initiative would usher in efficiency, probity, accountability and eliminate corruption in service delivery at the airports, as customers now have a veritable and reliable tool to make their experiences known while using airport facilities.

She was happy that passengerss can download the application on their phone through the website and send in their comments without any hindrance.

Jumoke advised all government agencies to key into and support the initiative, while she encouraged the general public to also make use of the facility when there is need for commendation.

The focal person of FAAN PEBEC team, Mrs. Olusola Awe, who spoke on behalf of FAAN and other agencies at the airport commended the initiative and thanked all agencies for supporting the project. She noted that the facility would enhance the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria and also help agency to improve on its service provisions.