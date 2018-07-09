Ogheneuvede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) said Monday that the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, applied for NYSC Exemption Certificate, but the agency was silent on whether it issued the disputed exemption certificate to her. It however said it would investigate the origin of the minister’s disputed exemption certificate.

The agency stated this in a three-paragraph statement signed by its Director Press/Public Relations, Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi, in response to the alleged NYSC exemption certificate forgery by the minister.

The NYSC statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to the issue of the alleged forgery of an NYSC Exemption Certificate by the Honorable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun.

“Checking our records, Mrs. Adeosun did apply for an Exemption Certificate.

“We shall investigate the origin of the purported Exemption Certificate in question.”

The finance minister has yet to react to the allegation.