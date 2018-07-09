The eldest daughter of late Moshood Abiola, Lola Abiola-Edewor, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration of June 12 as the new Democracy Day, saying it is justice to Abiola. Abiola-Edewor gave the commendation at the Fidau prayer commemorating 20 years of the death of the presumed winner of June 12, 1993, presidential election who died in detention on July 7,1998.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the prayer was organised by the June 12 movement in conjunction with the Abiola family at the Ikeja residence of the deceased.

Abiola-Edewor, a former member of the House of Representatives, said successive governments failed to accord the late business mogul and politician honour due to him by recognising what June 12 stood for in Nigeria’s political history.

She commended Buhari for his courage to give due recognition to June 12, saying the declaration would gladden her late father in his grave.

“For me and members of my family, the declaration of June 12 is justice for my late father.

“My father was cheated and maltreated and even paid the supreme price just because of the mandate given to him by Nigerians on June 12,1993.

“Despite all, previous governments had refused to recognise his sacrifice for democracy with non-recognition.

“We are happy God has finally used this government to honour my father not only with the declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day but also the conferment of a post-humous national award on him. “For us,this justice done is next to waking our father from his grave. We are so grateful; it is now that our father is really resting in peace,” she said.

She urged leaders to embrace Abiola’s most salient ideology of helping the less privileged.

Lola advised the privileged to always remember their neighbours and impact on their lives,saying that was what Abiola stood for throughout his life.

She thanked the June 12 movement and others who had stood with the family since the demise of their patriarch, saying the support had encouraged the family to move on.

In his contribution,son of late human rights activist, Gani Fawehinmi, Mohammed Fawehinmi, described Abiola as “an embodiment of humility and generosity” as he stood for the well being of the masses all his life.

“I commend the president for declaring June 12 to honour MKO but I will appeal to him to pay all the entitlements due to him.

“This is because if Abiola is honoured without compensation, then the honour is not complete,” he maintained.

Speaking also, wife of late human rights activist, Mrs Beko Ransom-Kuti, described Abiola as “a great politician,” urging other leaders to emulate his love for the poorest in the society.

A former President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Olisa Agbakoba, was among the dignitaries that graced the occasion.

In his sermon, an Islamic cleric, Babatunde Balogun, extolled the virtues of late Abiola, urging other leaders to his good deeds while he was alive.