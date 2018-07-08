• Who blinks first?

According to Cosmus, Duke of Florence, “We read that we ought to forgive our enemies; but we do not read that we ought to forgive our friends.” The late Duke of Florence’s reasoning perhaps fuels the raging acrimony between Kemi Nelson, a former commissioner in Lagos and her former friend, Hon. Jumoke Okoya-Thomas. For duo pals, friendship has gone awry. They would rather wade through a lake of boiling steel than cross each other’s path.

It is no secret that their animosity is worsening by the day. The bitter feud raging between them has evoked a series of questionable rhetoric. Could their quarrel be attributed to petty rivalry or high-priced ego? No tangible answers have been found to these salient questions even by the closest friends and confidants of the women. Nonetheless, concerted efforts are being made within their inner circle of friends to resolve the crisis that has polarised the two friends.

But wait a minute, according to a news report, Nelson is now the Women Leader of the South West Zone of the All Progressives Congress. The development comes after supporters of the former House of Representatives member, Jumoke Okoya-Thomas widely hailed her for knocking out Nelson from her immediate past position of the Women Leader of the Lagos State chapter of the APC. A recent shake-up within the Lagos APC saw Nelson lose her claim to fame in the party to Okoya Thomas.

Nelson also went on to suffer a double heartbreak with the rejection of her choice of Jumoke’s deputy. Interestingly, nobody keeps appointment with fate, Kemi is now Jumoke’s boss at the national level. That may be exactly what is causing friction between them. Who knows!