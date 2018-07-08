Fashola Photographic Foundation is set to reward a fresh talent in photography this year. With the success of its first edition, the Fashola Photographic Foundation has issued another call for entries for its 2018 edition. Established in honour of late Alhaji Ademola Fashola, an avid lover of photography, the foundation aims to support, promote and develop the art and technology of visual arts in Nigeria through photography, cinematography and videography.

The duo of Vivian Nwobi and Kehinde Yusuf emerged as winners last year and enjoyed a month-long training course at the New York Film Academy. The developmental project is curated by Temple Management Company (TMC) in collaboration with Lagos Photo Festival and the African Artists Foundation (AAF).

According to Winifred Okpapi, Arts Manager, TMC, entries for the contest are open to amateur photographers and photography enthusiasts whose submissions will be screened and shortlisted by a team of prominent photographers.

“The annual photo contest is a platform for participants to gain recognition in the region for their artistic and technical achievements. The theme for this year is ‘What Lies Beneath,’ so we are looking out for pictures documenting human impact on the environment; whether positive or negative,” Okpapi said.

To qualify, all pictures must have been shot in 2017 or 2018 and submissions must reflect or present the theme by using different elements to depict human impact. As part of the run-up to the competition, shortlisted entrants will be invited for a portfolio review to determine the 10 finalists who will attend a week-long workshop intended to groom and elevate the awareness of contemporary photography in Nigeria.

This tuition-free workshop will be facilitated by professional photographers who have volunteered their time and expertise to be a part of this initiative. Facilitators include Uche Okpa Iroha (The Nlele Institute), Olumuyiwa Logor, Uche James Iroha, Adeola Lagunju, Emmanuel Oyeleke, Luqman Olaonipekun and Oyinda Fakeye (Video Art Network Lagos).

After the Seventh River

After the First River

Butterflies swarmed at my feet.

They called forth the shadows.

On the long voyage

Through terror and darkness

Rivergates raised horns upon horns.

Who goes

Through the Belt of Skulls

Must brave the jaws

Of the seven rivers.

River after river, storm

After storm, I have clung

Onto the amulet of light.

Through the naked teeth

Of a cruel long night

Right onto the Seventh River.

After the Seventh River

Eagles dance at my feet.

They call my kingdom of songs.

– Obari Gomba

– Dr. Gomba teaches literature and creative writing at the University of Port Harcourt