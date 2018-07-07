In this spirit of the global football festive season, SPAR, leading chain of hypermarket stores has introduced SPAR Football Challenge, an innovative platform to engage with its shoppers, their families and friends.

SPAR Football challenge is a unique platform around basic skills of football and gives a nice opportunity to children and adults as well to showcase their skills and have lots of fun at the same time.

The participants will play football activities such as penalty shootout, free kick with wall, shoot backward, save the goal, shoot through the mark, dribble through hurdles and shoot, juggling with hurdles and keep the ball on-air to test them and win prizes.

The challenging games were played on a nice setup lay out on a green turf in the store car park area of the outlets of the stores.

SPAR football challenge will be held on weekend across six SPAR stores located at Ilupeju, Lekki, Tejuosho, Port Harcourt Mall, Calabar Mall, Enugu Mall and Abuja Ceddi Plaza Mall and the events will run simultaneously from June 15 to July 8.

A generous amount of prizes and freebies such as gift vouchers, footballs, jerseys, face caps, water bottles, key rings and wristlets have been made available to motivate and reward participants.

According to the Head of Marketing, SPAR Nigeria, John Goldsmith, “Planning SPAR football challenge has been a most rewarding task, one which we are too excited to continue in the coming years. It brings immense joy to our hearts watching children and their parents compete together and against other families.”