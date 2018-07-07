Dismiss, prosecute Corps member killer

By Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja The Police have arrested five suspects behind the killing of seven Police personnel on duty at Galadimawa, Abuja on Monday.

This is as the police authorities have dismissed Inspector Benjamin Peters, who killed a corps member, Ms Angela Igwetu, in Abuja on Wednesday. His dismissal was announced by the Commissioner of Police in-charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Sadiq Bello, who said the killer cop had been arraigned in court over the incident.

The Force Public Relations Officer (PRO), Moshood Jimoh, confirmed the development at a briefing in Suleija, where he announced the arrest of 37 suspected bandits, cattle rustlers and criminals operating in Kaduna, Minna, Tegina, Birnin-Gwari – Funtua axis of Kaduna, Niger and Zamfara States.

Jimoh said the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris had on July 3, set-up a team of specialised crack investigation detectives, Police scene of crime experts and technical intelligence unit of the Force to investigate the circumstances surrounding the killing of the policemen, with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book.

“Arrests of some suspects in connection to the crime have been made and investigation is in progress in the case,” he said.

While fielding questions from journalists after the briefing, Jimoh said that the crack investigation team was also on the trail of other fleeing accomplices over the incident.

Giving further update of the investigation, the Police spokesman said the IGP, had ordered that the allowances of the victims be paid to their families.

The IPG, he also stated, equally directed that the deceased be given a befitting burial.

“As I speak with you, five arrests have been made in respect of the attacks and more arrest are being made and we would ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are apprehended,” he assured.



“The IGP commiserates with the families of the seven policemen and has directed that all their allowances and benefits should be paid to their families.

“He has equally directed a befitting burial for the personnel who died while protecting the lives of Nigerians”, he said.

On the arrest of 37 suspected criminals terrorising parts of North West and North Central, Jimoh said that this was in line with the implementation and enforcement of strategies to ensure safety and adequate protection of travelers and people living in those communities. Jimoh further assured that the crack investigation team set up by the IGP was working to proffer measures and ensure that police personnel deployed for special duties were properly protected. As a result, he said the crime prevention and detection operations of the Force had been strengthened with additional police personnel and the needed logistics to proactively tackle the menace of kidnappings, armed robberies, Trans-border Car Snatching and other violent crimes throughout the country.

He said the Commander of the IGP Special Tactical Squad (STS) and his personnel under the Operation Absolute Sanity stormed and raided some identified kidnappers den, camps, Blackspot and Criminal hideouts in the forests located in Kaduna, Minna, Tegina, Birnin gwari – Funtua within Kaduna, Niger and Zamfara States successfully smashed six notorious gangs.

According to him, the operations led to the arrest of the 37 suspects in the act of kidnapping and collection of ransom, adding that some of their victims’ names being withheld were rescued from captivity unhurt and were reunited with their families.

The Force PRO said some of the suspects were also arrested for armed robberies, multiple cars snatching and crossing them to Niger Republic and other neighbouring countries. He said six of the suspects were killed during exchange of fire between the Police team and the suspected kidnappers/bandits.

Speaking further, Jimoh said that all the suspects arrested confessed to the crime and admitted to the various roles they played in the commission of these capital offences.

“They will be arraigned in Court on completion of investigation. However, investigation is being intensified to arrest other suspects at large,” he said.

He listed the first gang suspected to be kidnappers and armed robbers include: Isah Auta, 30 years gang leader; Jibrin Haruna aka Jibril, 21 years; Jibrin Mohammed, 24 years; Shehu Mohammed, 22 years; Mohammadu Farida, 35 years; and Abubakar Ahmed, 30 years.

According to him, the second gang comprised of suspected trans-border car snatchers include: Sale Ahmes aka Toro, 28 years gang leader; Yusuf Hassan, 24 years; Yusuf Hassan Sokolo, 53 years; and Isah Sani, 54 years.

The third gang, according to him, specialises in kidnapping for ransom, armed robbery and murder. They are accused of being responsible for the kidnap and killing of late Alhaji Kadiri Maigogi and the membership are: Mohammed Bello aka Beture, 20 years gang leader; Bello Hassan aka Bekolo, 20 years; Abubakar Jasiri, 19 years; Tambaya Abdulahi, 29 years; Shehu Suleman, 24 years; and Mohammed Isah, 21 years.

The fourth gang made up of suspected cattle rustlers and kidnap for ransom criminals include: Ayuba Sale, 49 years as the gang leader; Timothy Peter, 26 years; Abubakar Sadiq, 29 years; Emmanuel Garba, 32 years; Dahiru Sule, 28 years; and Nanfon Dalil, 19 years.

He also listed the fifth gang of suspected vicious armed robbers with an amputer as their armourer to include: Abdulrahaman Mohammed, 19 years gang leader; Sani Yahaya, 27 years Armourer; Rabiu Adamu, 20 years; John Mathew, 30 years; El-Amin Ahmed Ahmed, 20 years; and Shamsudeen Bala, 18 years.

The Police Spokesman also named the sixth gang of armed robbers, possession of prohibited firearms and receiving of robbed properties to include: Abdulahi Usman, 72 years gang leader; Salisu Haruna, 54 years; Arma Yau Yakubu, 45 years; Patrick Solomon, 29 years; Sadiq Ashaja, 42 years; Yusuf Alhasan, 35 years; Ismaila Sani, 49 years; Alabi Surajo, 24 years; and Ja’faru Alhaji.

Jimoh listed the exhibits recovered from the gangs to include: four Pump Action rifles, three AK47 guns, three single barrel guns, two dane guns, 65 AK47 live ammunition, 17 exotic vehicles of different makes, 15 cattle and 80 sheep.

Meanwhile, the police have also directed the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) in the zones and State commands across the country to beef up security in their Area of Responsibilities (AOR).

He said the AIGs and CPs were also instructed to ensure massive deployment of Armed Police Personnel, Patrol Teams and undercover operatives to black spots, flash points and other vulnerable criminal spots to nip in the bud all forms of crimes and criminality nationwide.

“They are also to make sure that the prevention and detection of crimes are prompt to serve as effective deterrent to who-will-be criminal,” he added.

He said the renewed commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to reduce crimes and criminalities in the country to the barest remained unequivocal and unwavering.

The FCT Commissioner Bello while briefing journalists on the issue said that Inspector Peters was “on remand awaiting commencement of trial”, adding that he should not have shot at the car despite his claim that the deceased was shouting for help was not sufficient ground to fire his weapon.

According to the Commissioner, the two male witnesses in the car with the deceased told detectives that they were coming from a joint and that Igwetu stood up and brought out her head through the sun roof while having fun, adding that she was not in any danger.

“Police have taken necessary measures; the policeman that opened fire has been arrested, necessary disciplinary procedures have been concluded.

“He has been dismissed from the Force and arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction and he is currently on remand awaiting commencement of trial,” he said.

Against this backdrop, Bello appealed to residents for calm while assuring the family of the deceased that justice will be done in the matter.