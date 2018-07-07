Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Saturday in Abuja reacted to Friday’s Supreme Court judgement that discharged Senate President Bukola Saraki of allegations of false asset declaration, saying Saraki persevered, went through tortuous judicial process and was vindicated in the end.

The president also observed that the country’s judicial system was working despite the challenges it faces, warning that no one should be allowed to undermine or break it.

Buhari, according to a statement by presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said he had witnessed situations where people attempted to destroy the judiciary in their desperate bid to escape justice.

According to him, Saraki’s pursuit of his case from the lowest to the apex court should be a precedent for others to emulate, recalling how he went through the same judicial process three times after he lost presidential elections.

He said: “I have seen many instances where individuals and groups seek the destruction of the judicial institution in the foolish thinking of saving their skin, instead of going through the painstaking process of establishing their innocence.

“In the case of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, I have seen him take the tortuous path of using the judicial process. He persevered, and in the end, the highest court of the land, the Supreme Court, says he is not guilty as charged.

“This is what I have done in the three elections in which I was cheated out, before God made it possible for me to come here the fourth time I ran for the office.”

The president added that the Senate President’s journey from the lowest to the highest court of the land should serve as an important example for Nigerians to emulate.