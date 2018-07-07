Shola Oyeyipo

The leadership problem in Nigeria has been blamed largely on the inability of the people to prepare themselves for leadership roles at personal levels.

Making this point Saturday during a lounge organised by the Rivers State chapter of the Toastmasters, with the theme: Leadership Challenges: Tough Questions, Honest Answers,’ legal practitioner and governorship aspirant on the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Dumo Lulu Briggs, said the problem with Nigeria was the absence of leadership culture at personal levels.

Addressing the gathering at Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt, Briggs said: “Leadership at a personal level is most important. The absence of it is the bane of our development as a nation. It is not in Northern – Southern dichotomies, Christian – Muslim differences or restructuring. It is the attitude of the people being led.

While he agreed that governance is the exercise of authority on behalf of the people and that political leadership ought to guarantee legitimate opportunities for the people, Briggs said the people must invest considerable effort into developing themselves economically

According to him, “No matter how good political leadership is, you cannot make it without personal leadership. I encourage everybody to assume active leadership at the economic level. Attitude of the people is very key. In fact, when God promised Israelites Canaan, they had to make there through the bush.”

He also tasked the citizenry to get involve in the leadership process by asking questions from political leaders.