Wandel International Limited, a subsidiary of Simba Group, has trained 560 vulcanizers and 440 tricycle mechanics across the local government areas of Kano State.

The 12-day training programme, which commenced on May 24, 2018 at the state Government House, was flagged off by Vice President Yemi Osibanjo and the Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Wandel International is the sole distributor of TVS Motors (India), and the leading company in the three- wheeler industry in Nigeria.

According to a statement by Business Head , Simba Group – Mr. Manish , the Programme “focused on training of 560 vulcanizers and 440 tricycle mechanics from all LGAs”

He added that Osibanjo also acknowledged the concept and same was also highlighted by the governor that they were looking forward to the partnership.

He added that company’s Head of Northern region Mr. Sunil Korde, took the participants through the technical session where enlightenment was given on the basic trouble shooting, repair and maintenance.

He also stated that emphasis was laid on the quality of TVS tricycle known as ‘TVS King DLX+’ during the training session.

Manish, in his speech, mentioned that they are also looking forward to establishing a training school in Kano in collaboration with the state government whose prime focus will be on training for tricycle and motorcycles.

The statement added that “new product of TVS – TVS XL 100 was also been highlighted while the display was been done for all the other products from TVS, like TVS motorcycle known as TVS Star , TVS ladies motorcycle – TVS Neo. It was a very excited moment when Osibanjo and Ganduje sat in the TVS tricycle and appreciated the quality of product.”

As for the future of the company, Manish said the customer was at the heart of their commitment to quality and service.

“The tremendous success of our products in Nigeria is indeed a testament to that this initiative will be another milestone on the work we want to do in continuing to build a safe and sustainable ecosystem for our vehicles in Nigeria, by investing in the community and really appreciated the initiative taken by Ganduje and the Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Mohammad Bala and the Special Adviser (SA) on Automobile, Idris Hassan, and their support and guidance for organising such a mega event,” the statement added.