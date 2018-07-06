James Emejo in Abuja

The House of Representatives thursday passed a motion seeking to set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the recent protest by some men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The proposed committee has two weeks to report back for further legislative action.

The resolution followed a motion of urgent national importance moved by Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers) on the need to establish the causes of the development.

He expressed serious concern and dismay at the protest by some policemen, noting that the security challenges in the country, particularly in Borno and other North central states, had necessitated the posting of additional security personnel to help beef up security in the area.

The lawmaker said the protest which was said to have been carried out by some men of the Mobile Police Force’ unit (Mopol) did not only caused severe traffic gridlock, but also affected economic and social activities and brought the city of Maiduguri to a stand still for several hours.

According to him, the protest which witnessed the chanting of protest songs and several gun shots into the air is said to have been carried out because of non-payment for about six months of special duties allowance to the policemen.

Chinda drew the attention of the House to the provision of S.14(2)(b) of the Constitution of 1999 (as amended) which states that “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of the government.

He said there’s an annual allocation for payment of salaries and allowances made to the Ministry of Police Affairs and the Police Service Commission (PSC), including those on special duties or assignments, and wondered why the policemen were still being owed.

Chinda also drew the House attention to the reason put forward by the Police authorities that the men were being owed because the 2018 Appropriation Bill was signed into law only recently, adding that such argument holds no water as salaries and allowances are recurrent expenditures which were still effective and running from the 2017 Appropriation Law.

He further expressed worry that the police who ordinarily should provide security for the citizens could openly protest, fully armed with guns, leaving the people they should secure in great fear and entirely at their mercy.

He warned that if the issue was not immediately checked, it could lead to anarchy and in turn, negatively affect society and cause despondency in the minds of the Nigerian masses.

He said the protest clearly represented failure of public institutions, including the police, across the country and it has negatively affected and reduced the image and reputation of the police and the country at large before the rest of the world.

According to the lawmaker, “If we do nothing, history won’t forgive us. We need to nip the issue in the bud so that it doesn’t get out of hand. The situation paints us in bad light within and outside the country.”

In his submission, Hon. Hassan Saleh (APC, Benue) said it’s sad that police would be reduced to protesting because of entitlement, adding that further investigation may reveal that all mobile units had not been properly enumerated.

He wondered why they have not been paid despite the provisions in the budget as recurrent expenditure, adding that “This is part of the corruption.”

Hon. Aliyu Sani Madaki (APC, Kano) also cited a situation whereby a police officer was being owed 2015 election allowance to date.

He said police are incapable of protecting lives and property as constituted under current Inspector General of Police (IG).

“We’ve even passed a vote of no confidence on the IG and look at what we are seeing. The federal government should ensure this current IG is removed and appoint another person to do the work.”

Hon. Damburam Nuhu (APC, Kano) said: “We really need to look into the matter critically to ensure justice is done. It’s never happened in the history of this country. If police are not given their entitlement, anything can happen. With anyone holding the gun and hungry, anything can happen. We can’t abandon their welfare especially of those who protect us. It also boils down to the incompetence of the IG.”

Hon. Nkem Uzomma- Abonta (PDP, Abia) described the incident as a show of shame, adding that “It’s a clear indication of breakdown of law and order. This House should summon whoever is responsible to probe the cause and evaluate bullets wasted during the protest.”