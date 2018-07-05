Dele Ogbodo

The President of the Nigerian Association of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) Iyalode Alaba Lawson and 12 other distinguished personalities will on Friday 6th will be conferred with recognition awards for their contribution to entrepreneurial development in Nigeria and Africa. Alaba, who is slated as special guest of honour and will be awarded WPDO Special Jury Excellence Award for outstanding contribution in the field of Trade and Commerce at the Global SME’S summit coming at NECA House, Ikeja, Lagos.

The summit first of its kind in Africa tagged: “Sustainable Development in SMSs is sponsored by the University of Entrepreneurship and Technology (UET) State of Delaware, United States in conjunction with the Institute of Company and Commercial Accountants of Nigeria (ICCA).

Speaking to Journalists, the Vice President of UET Africa, Dr. Leye Babalola said the major objectives of the Summit was to help build a virile economy that is privately driven, assisting SME’s in keeping proper accounting records in order to provide statistical information which will assist governments at all levels in their economic planning and will also help Federal, State and Local governments increase their Internally generated Revenue (IGR)”

Babalola, hinted that the 12 delegates will be coming from Asian and African Countries, adding that, the Hon. Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Minister of Trade of Sierre Leone Hon. Joseph Ndanema and Hon. Peter Bayoku Conteh will be Guest of Honour and Special Guest respectively.