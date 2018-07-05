Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

Twenty-four hours after a splinter group, rAPC, emerged from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), some governors on the platform of the party met with President Muhammadu Buhari behind closed-door Thursday in the State House.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not known, there were however, strong indications that the meeting was a spontaneous reaction to the fresh factionalisation of the party.

On Wednesday, a group of prominent politicians led by an age-long associate of Buhari, Buba Galadima, had announced the formation of a faction of the party, Reformed APC, saying they were compelled to break away from the main party because it has failed to deliver its promises to the electorate.

Details later…