The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has extolled the virtues of late Adamu Ciroma, whose passing at an Abuja hospital, was announced yesterday.

Aged 84, Ciroma was at various times former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), former Minister of Finance and Managing Editor of New Nigerian Newspaper.

Obaseki lauded Late Ciroma for his contributions to Nigeria’s development and his selfless service to building a thriving nation.

“I am saddened by the loss of elder statesman, Adamu Ciroma, whose passing was announced today at an Abuja hospital.

“Ciroma was a respected leader, who rose to serve Nigeria meritoriously when the occasion demanded. This can be gleaned from the number of public service offices he held and the panache with which he dispensed his roles.

“I hereby extend my condolences to the government and people of Yobe State, his hometown, Potiskum, and his immediate family. I pray that God gives them the fortitude to bear the loss,” he said.

Obaseki noted that “Ciroma’s role as one of the architects of modern Nigeria cannot be controverted,” calling on youths to emulate his commitment to the Nigerian project.