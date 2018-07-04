David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A six-man robbery syndicate which intercepted and diverted a full truckload of Dangote cement, worth millions of naira in June this year has been arrested.

The Police Public Relations Officer of Anambra State Police Command, SP Haruna Mohammed, in a statement announced that the six-man robbery syndicate was arrested at Oba in Idemili South council area of Anambra State.

Mohammed disclosed this in Awka, the state capital, saying the suspects were arrested on June 29, 2018, at about 4.30 p.m. following intelligence report.

He said: “The suspects intercepted a trailer loaded with Dangote cement along Onitsha/Owerri road on June 9, 2018, at about 3.30a.m., carting away all the bags of cement in the trailer.

“At about 1630hrs, following intelligence report, police operatives attached to the command federal special anti-robbery squad (FSARS) arrested the following suspects-Obinna Ibeh, 24; Edwin Chibuzor, 24; Orji Onyema, 26, and Friday Nwankwo, 23,” he said.

Mohammed said further investigation led to the arrest of the two receivers of the stolen goods namely: Onuchukwu Chinedu, 36, and Eze Levi, 38.

He revealed that some exhibits were also recovered from the suspects, assuring the public that they would be charged to court for prosecution after investigation.