Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on Wednesday assured the party’s caucus in the Senate of quick resolution of crisis facing the party nationwide.

Oshiomhole, two-time former governor of Edo State, who met with Senate APC Caucus alongside members of the party’s National Working Committee, NWC, in Senate Committtee Room 301 said his major concern now was how to resolve all crisis bedevilling the party.

He specifically mentioned the crisis associated with the conduct of party primaries at ward, local government and state levels and promised that the party leadership will do its possible best to resolve them.

Oshiomhole, a former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, said what the party under his leadership wanted was a united one with committed and loyal members .

His words: “This idea of wanting to be seen as the biggest party in Nigeria and Africa without required functionality as a united group with clear direction of destination is not our focus but a party populated by members who are committed and loyal to its desires of taking Nigeria to greater heights.”

“Yes, it is good to be big or large in size as a party but becoming too big and dysfunctional is not good for us “, he further said .

He, however, distanced the party’s national executive from utterances made by some party chieftains that any aggrieved party member was free to leave the party.

“We do not subscribe to the position of people within the party saying anybody can go anywhere,” the party chairman said.

He explained to the APC senators that the purpose of the NWC visit was for heart to heart discussions towards finding solutions to whatever problems they have with the party at whatever levels.

According to him, regardless of the magnitude of crises that may be afflicting the party at whatever level, with the three ingredients of commitment to justice, fairness and courage to stand by the truth the new leadership is operating with, the party will come out stronger from such crises.

Responding on behalf of APC Senators , Senate President Bukola Saraki said the submissions made by the national chairman were very promising as regards moving the party forward.

“Party politics and democracy itself is inherent with conflicts based disagreement requiring the form of rapprochement you have brought,” he said .

Highlight of the visit was when one of the aggrieved members of the party, Senator Kabiru Marafa ( APC Zamfara Central), described himself as chairman of disenfranchised members of APC in Zamfara State.

The APC Senate Caucus and the party’s NWC members thereafter went into a close-door meeting