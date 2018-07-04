By Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Following the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to reassess the damage caused by rainstorm and flood recently in Katsina State, the agency has arrived the state for on-the-spot assessment of the affected communities.

This is even as the agency distributed relief materials worth million of naira to over 3,500 Zamfara State Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who fled the state to Dansabau village of Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina.

Items distributed, according to NEMA, were food items, households materials, clothes, mosquito nets, mats and cooking utilises.

Addressing reporters Wednesday in Katsina, the Director General of the Agency, Mr. Mustapha Maihaja, said the agency’s officials were in Katsina to carry out the need assessment of communities ravaged by rainstorm and flood for federal government’s assistance.

According to him, “We went to Modoji, Shinkafi, Kukar-Gesa, Ambassadors’ Quarter, Kambarawa all these around Katsina area. We also went to Yana in Charanchi Local Government where we saw communities that were affected. In fact, most of their houses were destroyed.”

Maihaji, represented by his Director for Relief and Rehabilitation, Kayode Fagbemi, said the federal government has approved some relief materials that would be distributed to the victims, stressing that the agency would send more relief materials after the assessment.

Also speaking at the briefing, the Executive Secretary of Zamfara State Emergency Management Agency, Sanusi Mohammed, has debunked claims that the state government had abandoned its IDPs taking refuge in Katsina State, saying the agency had since distributed numerous relief materials to assuage their plights.

“It is not true that Zamfara State Government has abandoned its IDPs in Katsina. Disaster is not for a single person, everybody will come and give its own contribution. Our people here are living in good condition and they will remain here till the security situation of our state is improves,” he added.

He commended the Katsina State Government and the host community (Dansabau) for the love and concern showed to them, adding that the IDPs had been living in peace with their host since their arrival.

Meanwhile, the Katsina State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has commenced the third distribution of relief materials to hundreds of people affected by the natural disaster in the state.

The state Executive Secretary of the Agency, Dr. Aminu Waziri, who was speaking at the flag off ceremony in Shinkafi, warned the victims against selling relief materials given to them by the agency.

“The agency is dismayed by the attitude of some victims who are in the habit of selling relief materials given to them. The agency will not take it lightly with any person involved in such act, both the sellers and the buyers,” Waziri said.

As of press time, NEMA officials were to visit Daura and Mashi Local Governments for the same purpose.