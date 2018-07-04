Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Prof. Eyitope O. Ogunbodede (right) and CEO Astroturf 2000, Prince Aderoju Ademoroti at the finals of the recently concluded Inter- faculty Sports Festival at OAU Sports Ground…recently

Femi Solaja

While millions of optimistic Nigerians are looking forward to Super Eagles qualification ahead of favorites, Argentina, into the knockout phase at the ongoing World Cup finals in Russia, team’s captain John Mikel Obi early yesterday disclosed that he was in trauma but had to carry on with the burden of of 180 million to play in the 1-2 loss at Saint Petersburg last month.

Yesterday, it was widely reported that the Nigerian Police had been able to rescue Pa Micheal Obi from his adopters and has since returned home to reunite with his family. But Nigerians were shocked that the time of the kidnap coincided with the day Super Eagles played the crucial last group D match against former World Champions, Argentina.

In his narratives yesterday, the former FC Chelsea midfielder disclosed that” following various speculators about recent occurrence with my father, I can confirm I had to suppressed emotional trauma to lead Nigeria out against Argentina last Tuesday 26th June in Saint Petersburg.

“Four hours before kickoff, I received a call from Nigeria that my father Pa Michael Obi had been kidnapped for the second time while he was on his way to a funeral in South-eastern Nigeria from Jos when he was abducted along the Makurdi-Enugu expressway.

“I was emotionally distraught but had to make a decision about whether l was mentally ready to play the game.

“I was confused and did not know what to do, but in the end I knew that I could not let 180 million Nigerians down, I had to shut it out of my head and go and represent my country first.

“I could not even inform the coaches or NFF staff, and only a very tight circle of members my friends knew

“I was told that they would shoot my dad instantly if I reported to the authorities or told anybody and I did not want to discuss it with the coach because It may become a distraction to the coach or the rest of the team on the day of such an important game. “So as much as I wanted to discuss it with the coach, I could not do it. Thankfully he is now safely released less than seven hours ago(Monday afternoon) I thank the Police authorities for their rescue efforts and support from friends and family members,” narrated yesterday morning.

Thisdaysports recalled that, it was the second time that Senior Obi will suffer similar fate after the first time in 2011 within Jos metropolis while Mikel Obi was still plying his trade with Chelsea in London.

It was also observed that, the Super Eagles captain was closed to tears in a post match interview with the tournament official television as he wipes his face continually and was not coherent during the short interview. Most observers would have thought the player was only reacting to the disappointment of the team not been able to hold on to the game advantage with less than four minutes left to play.

In a related development, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung has condemned the kidnap saga.

Dalung noted that the emotional and psychological trauma caused the player and his father is unimaginable.

The Minister commended the former Chelsea star for his show of patriotism during the match following his courageous display of loyalty to the country despite the sad news of his father’s abduction.

He described Mikel as a brave player who did not allow the sad news to distract him from putting in his best for the country while thanking the Nigerian Police for rescuing the father.

“It is very unfortunate that on the night Mikel Obi was playing for Nigeria, kidnappers decided to emotionally traumatise the young man by kidnapping his father. I can imagine what was going on in his mind while he was playing for the country knowing that his father was unsafe somewhere in the kidnappers’ hideout.

It is disheartening to know that on the night the players were putting in their best to qualify Nigeria for the second round of the World Cup, evil men had in captivity, the father of one of the team’s greatest players.

“We salute Mikel Obi for his courage during the game and pray for the father’s quick recovery and stability from the trauma.

“I also thank the Nigerian Police for their quick response to the incident and their prompt rescue of Pa Michael John Obi,” Dalung said.