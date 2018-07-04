A Russian couple has fallen apart over disagreement on the better player between Portugal and Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina and FC Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.

As fate will have it, both players and their teams crashed out of the World Cup on the same day last Saturday.

According to Russian newspaper, Argumenti I Fakti, the couple from Chelyabinsk – Arsen and Lyudmila – had a brawl when the husband celebrated Argentina’s win over Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The husband filed for divorce first thing next morning. Lyudmila, the wife, had repeatedly insisted that Ronaldo is better than Messi, so Arsen decided to pack his things and leave. But it wasn’t enough for him as he filed for divorce next morning.

The paper reports that that was the latest in a long series of arguments the couple had about the two football greats.

Arsen also told the news outlet that their marriage goes back to 2002 when they met in the bar while watching the World Cup.

“Since the beginning of the World Cup, she mocked Messi and said he couldn’t even score a penalty against Iceland,” he also revealed.

“I could not contain myself and told her what I thought about the vain Ronaldo, the Portuguese national team and all the clubs she likes. Then I took my belongings and left her forever.”