Total telecoms solutions provider, Globacom has urged school proprietors in the country to avail themselves of the rich bouquet of innovative products and services specifically designed for them by the network to push the boundary of education to loftier heights.

Mr. Tega Agofure of Enterprise Projects and Innovation, Globacom, who made this known while delivering a paper titled ‘Solutions for Educational Institutions in Nigeria’ at the National Schools’ Fair in Lagos recently, said as the national carrier, Globacom is endowed and positioned to transform the education sector with technologies that would deliver tailor-made solutions to address challenges.

He advised school proprietors and other stakeholders in the sector to, as a matter of urgency, connect their schools to the internet in order to enjoy the numerous opportunities and limitless possibilities available on the information super highway.

He said the company would assist schools through its data centre to host e-learning platforms which would provide instant access to course materials and relevant content for students. He added that Glo has already created a special campus bundle, which includes free voice and internet to facilitate communication among teachers and students.

Agofure stated that Globacom can assist schools to develop campus Wi-Fi service with access control that would prevent students from visiting unhealthy sites that could lead to moral debauchery.

He said the company has other value-adding products like “personal trackers”, which parents can use to monitor their children and wards to prevent kidnapping and other criminal acts.