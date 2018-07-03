Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Borno State on Tuesday described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, as lacking patriotism known with journalists.

The Chairman of APC in Borno State Ali Dalori, in a statement said Ologbondiyan has never been known with the pains of people of the state but was quick to play politics with Monday’s policemen’s protest over non-payment of allowances.

Dalori said the PDP national spokesman was “shameless and lacking wisdom because whereas he has never for once issued statement to share the pains of Borno people over series of deaths, he was very quick to release statement politicising reports of alleged protest by policemen at a time sensible Nigerians were more concerned about potential implications for the security of Borno people”.

He said: “I am still in shock that despite Kola’s previous years of practising journalism, he lacks the wisdom and patriotism known with Nigerian journalists.”

Dalori added that: “Nigerian journalists are known to be wise, smart and with some level of patriotism no matter what their interests are. I am shocked that a senior journalist like the PDP’s national spokesman lacks basic wisdom. I think his quick statement in trying to politicise alleged protests by policemen over unpaid allowances in Borno State presented him as unwise and shameless because I have never read a single statement he authored or seen him speak anywhere sharing our pains over unfortunate attacks by Boko Haram against Borno people.

“I have also not seen him or any member of his party trying to offer any support to displaced persons including those needy ones in Abuja. I have never seen him write anything to encourage the military or the police over many successes they recorded in the fight against Boko Haram.

“His statement shows that the PDP is politically rejoicing at a time other sensible Nigerians are having concerns on the implications for the security of our people. The statement also showed that PDP’s only concern and ultimate wish is not for Nigeria to become safe and prosperous but for President Buhari’s fight against Boko Haram to get distracted.”

“The party’s statement showed that the PDP doesn’t care about its very few members that are based in Borno State. That statement by the PDP is a big shame and it showed political naivety on the part of the party’s spokesman at the national level,” Dalori lamented.