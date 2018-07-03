By Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, has attributed the paucity of funds as part of the major challenges of transport infrastructure in Africa.

Amaechi disclosed this while declaring open the second annual general meeting of the sub-Sahara Africa Transport Policy Programme (SSATP) Monday in Abuja.

The meeting with the theme: “Africa’s Rapid Urbanisation and the Response to Urban Mobility in the Digital Era,” has in attendance over five transport ministers of African countries.

According to him, “It is organised for all sub-Sahara African countries to brainstorm on the way forward on urban transports and mobilities. SSATP is an association that accommodates all African ministers of transportation which Nigeria is hosting. The meeting is to ensure that we have a sustainable and organised transportation mode.

“Funds is the major challenge for transport infrastructure. We need funds to enable us build railway, we need funds to be enable us build roads, we need fund in aviation.

passengers and discuss the issue of urbanisation in transportation and intermodality. “So our greatest challenge is fund. It’s an annual event that goes round, we are going to discuss what benefit we can get from other countries to be able to transport goods for both business, cargo and man, as “We will exchange ideas with other African ministers

on areas they have done well and how to source for funds to build transport infrastructure.”

Similarly, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Alhaji Sabiu Zakari, stated that it’s an annual event which Nigeria was hosting for the sub-Sahara region after bidding to host.

He observed that the meeting is for sub-Sahara transport policy, which is being organised by the World Bank, adding that it’s an annual event that was held last year in Morroco.

“Nigeria bided to host this particular event which we felt it was necessary because of the advantages to be derived by hosting this kind of event,” he said.

Zakari said: “So far, we have five ministers from various countries of Africa that have arrived and we are expecting more ministers to discuss issues on

internal regional integration.”