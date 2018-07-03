Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil has imposed a fine on its students for their role during the rampage that led to the destruction of property worth millions of naira.

In the ensuing mayhem that occurred in May, about than 21 areas were allegedly vandalized by the students, which forced the school authority to shut the school.

The students had on May 2 thrown the institution into chaos following the drowning of their colleagues at Wudil River.

Speaking with journalists in Kano on Monday, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Shehu Alhaji Musa said the institution would reopen on July 9, but “each student will pay a penalty of N13,000 and medical screening charges of N4,000.

Musa, who announced a staggered resumption timetable, said all students would be screened by their respective faculties, adding that all cleared students are expected to report to the hostel on August 5 in readiness for commencement of lectures.

He said the decision to levy the students was reached by the senate at its 84th meeting after due consultations with relevant stakeholders.

The vice-chancellor also sacked the Students’ Union Government for what he described as under performance, adding that he has the statutory responsibilities as enshrined in the University Law.

“The dissolved Students’ Union Government executives henceforth seize to be representatives of the students in any matter affecting the running of the university.

“For the purpose of smooth and effective running of the university, a Student Representative Committee (SRC) will soon be constituted and inaugurated to address matters of interest of all students of the university.”