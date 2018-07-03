Senator Iroegbu in Abuja

Some gunmen Monday night killed seven police officers and two others in Galadimawa Roundabout area of Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Eyewitnesses told THISDAY that the gunmen carried out the attack around 8.30pm on Monday sending everyone scampering for safety.

According to one of the hawkers who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the gummen came for the police officers stationed at the junction.

He said civilians were not targeted except a man who was killed through a stray bullet. He noted that while the police officers died instantly, the other man received gunshot wounds and later died in the hospital.

“They came and gunned down the police immediately, about seven of them. We were scared and everything happened so quickly that before we could recover they had zoomed off. I was able to see one of policemen in his pool of blood but we were afraid to go closer so that we won’t be arrested as one of the suspects”, a witness said.

Another who was selling roasted corn close-by said the gunmen came in two cars, Toyota Camry and Gulf, and on a motorbike, after killing another man at a petrol station in Galadimawa.

He said the gunmen also carted away “the guns from the policemen, several guns and sped off”.

Efforts to reach the Force PRO, Anjuguri Manzah, did not yield any result as he neither picked calls nor replied text message sent to his phone line as at the time of this report.

Details later.