Michael Olugbod3 on Maiduguri

Ex- Military Administrator of Borno State, Col. Abdulmumini Aminu (rtd.), has described counter-insurgency war as the most difficult form of war.

Aminu said the military and security agencies should be praised for the successes recorded so far in the ongoing war against insurgency in the North East.

Aminu, who left office as Borno governor exactly 30 years ago, praised the incumbent Governor Kashim Shettima for the quantum leap the state had achieved.

He said the state had achieved greatly in spite of the Boko Haram insurgency that crippled all aspects of the state life.

Aminu, who was in Maiduguri to attend the wedding ceremony of the daughters of the business mogul, Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi, and commiserate with the people of the state over their losses during the Boko Haram insurgency, said “In spite of the Boko Haram insurgency, I have observed a lot of development in the state.”

He added that, “the little I have seen, especially secondary schools with computers and air conditioned classrooms, is very amazing; no university can boast of this.

“Although I am limiting myself to only the physical development I have observed, I appreciate the tenacity of Governor Kashim Shettima, because it is amazing that development has taken place so fast across all the local government areas of the state.”

He prayed that in 2019, the state would elect another resourceful and committed person like Shettima to keep on with the good work and maintain the tempo of qualitative governance for the prosperity of the state.

Aminu who.admonished the people of the state to be grateful to the governor, however rebuked Nigerians for their persistent failure to appreciate the service every government offers to them.

He also said: “people in most cases don’t appreciate the efforts of government in providing development.

“It is only in Nigeria that government is trying to provide everything and the people still complain; but we have to understand governance so that while government tries its best to work for the people, the people should also play their role and ensure all the government’s efforts are maintained and appreciated.

“People have to change their attitude towards government and reorient themselves to align with the focus of government, otherwise we will continue to be in problem in this country.”

“When the government provides, people should appreciate and join efforts with government towards better achievement; governance is the business of both the governor and the governed,” he said

He also praised the Federal Government, the armed forces and the police for their efforts in the fight against Boko Haram, noting that, “fighting insurgency is the most difficult type of war; it is not easy; government has done well.”

He, however, rebuked the people for their lackadaisical attitude towards helping the government to expedite the end of insurgency, saying,”government has been urging people to report questionable characters among them to security agents, but people do not respond.”